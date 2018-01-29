© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday the Cleveland Indians announced that they will be removing the ‘Chief Wahoo’ logo from their uniforms:

“Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game. (The Logo) is no longer appropriate for on-field use.”

This comes after years of complaints about the offensive logo. The logo, which has been in use since 1947, will finally be retired next year, before the 2019 season.

Though the logo won’t be on the uniforms next year, it’ll stay for the remainder of the season. Merchandise will also continue to feature the cartoonish chief.

The franchise is hesitant to remove the logo all together, because they could run the risk of losing the trademark, which would allow anyone to freely use the logo.

Via NBC DFW