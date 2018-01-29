(Photo by Art Garcia/Sipa USA)

It was announced late last year that we would be getting a celebrity edition of the wildly popular CBS reality show Big Brother. Finally, the full cast has been announced, and included are some alumni from “Celebrity Apprentice” and “Dancing with the Stars,” an NBA Champion, and a former Miss Universe…kind of.

The celebrities included are:

Omarosa Manigault

Former White House staffer. Also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

Mark McGrath

Actor and musician, best known for work in Sugar Ray. Also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

Shannon Elizabeth

Actress best known for American Pie. Also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Metta World Peace

Former NBA Defensive Player of the Year and NBA Champion. Also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Brandi Glanville

Best known as a Real Hosuewife of Beverly Hills. Also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

James Maslow

Actor best known for his role in Nickelodeon’s Big Time Rush. Also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Keshia Knight Pulliam

Actress best known for playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show. Also appeared on Celebrity Apprentice.

Marissa Jaret Winokur

Actress best known for her Tony-winning Broadway role in Hairspray. Also on Dancing with the Stars.

Ariadna Gutierrez

Won the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, only for host Steve Harvey to reveal he announced the wrong name as winner.

Chuck Liddell

Former Mixed Martial Arts Champion and UFC Hall of Famer. Also appeared on Dancing with the Stars.

Ross Matthews

Former Tonight Show. Now a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Celebrity Big Brother premieres February 7th on CBS!

Via EW