We know this Super Bowl matchup isn’t the most ideal for Cowboys fans, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun! After all, this is the last football game of the year, so you might as well do it big, and it wouldn’t hurt to take things a little old school as well!

For the fifth year in a row, Three Links in Deep Ellum will be bringing you their “Tecmo Bowl Tournament.” Of course, Madden is the be all end all for football video games, but Tecmo Bowl was the first to feature actual NFL teams, and for sports fans with a Nintendo Entertainment System, it was a dream come true!

32 players from all across DFW will gather this Saturday to participate in the tournament, with the winner snagging $240! The event is open to those 21 and up, but register quickly if you want to participate!

By the way, a simulation of Super Bowl 52 on Tecmo Bowl has the Eagles beating the Patriots 16-10!

Via Three Links