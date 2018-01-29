Ryan Carney Williams was booked on a one-way flight from Keflavik, Iceland to London, but before he could complete his journey, he was removed from his British Airways flight.

His ticket included just a carry-on luggage item, but his one bag was a little over the weight limit. Rather than check his bag and incur another fee, Williams removed multiple coats, sweaters, and other garments from his bag, and put them on in order to reduce the weight. He was still refused entry to his flight.

He attempted to board a flightthe next day on EasyJet, wearing the same ten layers of clothing, but was once again denied.

Williams was eventually arrested for causing a disruption in the airport, but was eventually refunded his money from the purchased tickets. He would later claim he was not avoiding the baggage fees, but could not afford them. British Airways released a statement on the matter:

We give our customers a wide range of fares to choose from to meet their needs. We explained our policy to our customer, and offered him an alternative flight to London.

Via People