Buc-ee’s is often regarded as one of, if not the best, convenience stores/gas stations in the entire country.

They definitely have the best bathrooms you’ll ever have the pleasure to use. But now it appears at any given chance, you will have the opportunity to meet a true icon of the Lone Star State if you happen to make a pit stop.

Customers at Buc-ee’s were treated to a surprise appearance from a couple of the original cannons from the Alamo. They were being transferred to College Station for a much-needed restoration session at Texas A&M University. The cannons were actually used during the Battle of Alamo in 1836!

And just in case you did not think Alamo cannons being taken by pick up truck to @TAMU was Texan enough, the second round of cannon made a pit stop @bucees

(heavily guarded, of course!) pic.twitter.com/OCgQYOCevE — The Alamo (@OfficialAlamo) January 25, 2018

This is the second round of cannons to make the voyage to College Station, as part of a long-term commitment to conserving the Alamo’s historic buildings and artifacts according to Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush.

Via KHOU