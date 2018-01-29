(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Monday, January 29
The year was 1988. On this day, Whitney Houston and Paul Simon had just won big at the 15th Annual American Music Awards, and you could get a stamp for less than $.25!
Nine songs and moments from January 29th, 1988!
George Michael-Father Figure
Belinda Carlisle-I Get Weak
Def Leppard-Hysteria
Eric Carmen-Hungry Eyes
Taylor Dane-Tell It To My Heart
Aerosmith-Angel
Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up
Bangles-Hazy Shade Of Winter
Michael Jackson-The Way You Make Me Feel