(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Monday, January 29

The year was 1988. On this day, Whitney Houston and Paul Simon had just won big at the 15th Annual American Music Awards, and you could get a stamp for less than $.25!

Nine songs and moments from January 29th, 1988!

George Michael-Father Figure

Belinda Carlisle-I Get Weak

Def Leppard-Hysteria

Eric Carmen-Hungry Eyes

Taylor Dane-Tell It To My Heart

Aerosmith-Angel

Rick Astley-Never Gonna Give You Up

Bangles-Hazy Shade Of Winter

Michael Jackson-The Way You Make Me Feel