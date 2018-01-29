Personal-finance site WalletHub compared over 240 U.S. cities with at least 1 college or professional team based on 21 key metrics from the number of NFL and college football teams to average ticket prices and just released it’s report on 2018’s Best & Worst Cities for Football Fans.
Here’s how Dallas ranks!
Football Fandom in Dallas (1=Best, 122=Avg.)
- 11th – Performance Level of NFL Team
- 23rd – Avg. Ticket Price for NFL Game
- 25th – NFL Stadium Capacity
- 6th – Number of NFL Championship Wins
- 1st – NFL Attendance
- 8th – NFL Fan Engagement
Dallas ranks #3 overall and #2 among large cities!
With thousands and thousands of move-ins over the past two year, it seems only logical to predict the above numbers to increase, soon.
Fist-pounds to Cowboys fans!