Of course Americas team sells the most merchandise than any other team in the league.

The latest quarterly sales results span from March 1 to November 30, 2017 and shows consumers purchasing Dak Prescott memorabilia the most in the NFL. These products include jerseys, t-shirts, bobble heads, hats and other novelty items. Prescott wasn’t the only Dallas Cowboy in the top 5 for most official NFL merchandise sold. Running back Ezekiel Elliott was No. 2 on the list. Coming in 3rd was Tom Brady, followed by Eagles QB Carson Wentz and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

