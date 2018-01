Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

FYI Chuck Berry is the FATHER of Rock n Roll! #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/dIdfakSiqP — The Root (@TheRoot) January 29, 2018

An amazing tribute to the Rock N Roll legends who have passed away in 2017, Chuck Berry and Fat Domino.

The tribute was performed by the musicians of the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

What an amazing tribute to these legends!

Marco A. Salinas