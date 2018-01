Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY

We are underway for the 60th Grammy Awards and Kendrick Lamar’s performance with Bono made an amazing entrance as they were the opening headliner for the show.

They definitely set the bar high on this one! This opening has got everyone on Twitter talking about it!

Kendrick Lamar wins Rap Song of the Year with “LOYALTY” featuring Rihanna and also earned a standing ovation as the opening talks about today’s American politics.

Marco A. Salinas