There’s one basic rule when it comes to observing golf, please be quiet.

Well one fan broke that rule while Tiger Woods was on the putting green. Mid way through the swing a fan can be heard yelling “Get in the Hole!” The putt was missed and the crowd as well as Tiger were upset. Fans can even be heard yelling “Get him out” and “C’mon man” Tiger finished the hole with a par and birdied the following hole. Check out the clip below.

some idiot just yelled in Tiger's backswing. Totally ridiculous. Uncalled for. pic.twitter.com/HA7fbWD393 — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) January 28, 2018

Source Via: Yahoo SportsÂ