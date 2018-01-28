While looking for a stolen vehicle, Dallas police officers found a cockfight instead.

Police discovered over 40 roosters in one building, along with a wooden fighting ring in an abandoned building near Balch Springs. According to WFAA two birds were found dead at the scene, along with three others who had to be euthanized due to severe injury. Only two persons were arrested on site, while the rest fled the scene. Maura Davies a spokeswoman for the SPCA Texas, says that if the roosters are not claimed in seven business days, then the roosters will be turned over to the SPCA.