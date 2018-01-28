Filed Under:Carrie Fisher, Grammy Award
Guess you don’t have to be a musician to win a Grammy Award.

The late Carrie Fisher won the Best Spoken Word Album for her audio book recording of  “The Princess Diarist” a memoir that was released 5 weeks before her sudden death in December of  2016. The book is based on diary entries she kept while filming the original Star Wars.  The award was given out ahead of the official award show during a pre Grammy ceremony. This is Fishers second nomination and first win.

