@ Dreamstime

A 20-year-old woman from the Universy of Florida claims she is in love with ‘TETRIS.’

In fact, she’s so smitten with the game that she plans on marrying it. Noorul Mahjabeen Hassan claims she has had previous relationships with inanimate objects, including a calculator.

Hassan spends up to 12 hours a day playing the game and has filled her room with ‘TETRIS’ themed decorations. Hassan even claims she enjoys a physical relationship with the game.

Noorul, who prefers to be called Fractal Tetris Huracan, identifies as an objectum sexual, which means she’s attracted to objects.

Fractal isn’t the only objectum sexual out there. Eija-Riitta Berliner-Mauer married the Berlin Wall back in 1976 and Erika Eiffel married the Eiffel Tower before founding the OS Internationale support network.

Via The Sun