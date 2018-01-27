Filed Under:Doctor Sleep, Gizmodo, Stephen King, The Shining
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

After the blockbuster success of It in theaters last year, it makes sense that we’re about to get a surge of Stephen King cinema love.

This time, it’s a sequel to The Shining (which Stephen King published in 1977, and was made into a classic film in 1980): Doctor Sleep.  Yes, you’ll get to see what’s happened to the grown-up Danny Torrance.

Horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Hush, Gerald’s Game [another Stephen King adaption he did for Netflix]) is set to adapt the 2013 novel for the big screen.  Unfortunately, there’s no timeline (yet) on the production, casting or release of the film.

Posted by Hatch

Source: Gizmodo

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live