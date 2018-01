Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Whatever you do, DO NOT say “literally” at the Continental in New York City! If you mutter the word, you’ll have 5-minutes to finish your drink and leave. If you use the words “I literally,” you’ll need to leave the bar immediately.

This all comes after the establishment posted the following sign in their window yesterday:

East Village bar the Continental expounds on their (tongue-in-cheek) ban on the word literally. Their stated goal now is to stop “Kardashianism.” cc: @edenbrower pic.twitter.com/iI0N41qCgt — evgrieve (@evgrieve) January 24, 2018

The owners are blaming the Kardashians. Wonder how many people were kicked out last night?

In a sign displayed at the bar, the owners warn those who “say the word ‘literally’ inside Continental you have 5 minutes to finish your drink and then you must leave. If you actually start a sentence with ‘I literally’ you must leave immediately!!!” 😆 https://t.co/JEJfUIwEH3 — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) January 26, 2018

Posted by Hatch

Source: TMZ

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!