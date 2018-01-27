Photo Credit: Courtney Sacco/Caller-Times via USA TODAY NETWORK

Can’t they just swing by Best Buy and pick up a couple of refrigerators on-sale?

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy when you’re talking about replacing a couple of outdated fridges on Air Force One. These “cold chiller units” aren’t like your usual in-kitchen appliance: the custom-design refrigerators (required to store 3,000 meals) are going to cost taxpayers $23.6 million.

Even with regular maintenance since they were installed back in 1990, the refrigerators have been in progressively tougher shape from year-to-year.

If all goes well, the two new cooling systems should be good to go before October 30, 2019. The installation process will be taking place in several locations: including Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Here’s what former President Obama’s senior adviser Eric Schultz had to say about “Refrigeratorgate”:

we would have been impeached https://t.co/KdF82dEseH — Eric Schultz (@EricSchultz) January 26, 2018

Posted by Hatch

Source: New York Daily News

