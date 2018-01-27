Filed Under:Air Force One, New York Daily News, Refrigeratorgate, Refrigerators
Can’t they just swing by Best Buy and pick up a couple of refrigerators on-sale?

Unfortunately, it’s not that easy when you’re talking about replacing a couple of outdated fridges on Air Force One.  These “cold chiller units” aren’t like your usual in-kitchen appliance: the custom-design refrigerators (required to store 3,000 meals) are going to cost taxpayers $23.6 million.

Even with regular maintenance since they were installed back in 1990, the refrigerators have been in progressively tougher shape from year-to-year.

If all goes well, the two new cooling systems should be good to go before October 30, 2019.  The installation process will be taking place in several locations: including Oklahoma City and San Antonio.

Here’s what former President Obama’s senior adviser Eric Schultz had to say about “Refrigeratorgate”:

Source: New York Daily News

