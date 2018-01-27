Janel Adkins from Kentucky, posted a picture on Facebook back in December of her holding up a sign asking for help in looking her biological family.

Her post was shared over a thousand times and made it all the way back to John Garrett of Frisco, her long lost brother. WFAA reports that the two were taken from their mother very early on. Adkins was adopted first, while Garrett went through five foster homes and an orphanage before being adopted at 9 years old. Adkins flew out to Dallas Love Field to meet her brother and to spend time with him and his family for the weekend. The two now plan on going to meet their mother who now resides in Arizona.