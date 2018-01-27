Filed Under:Brother & Sister, DFW, Reunion

Janel Adkins from Kentucky, posted a picture on Facebook back in December of her holding up a sign asking for help in looking her biological family.

Her post was shared over a thousand times and made it all the way back to John Garrett of Frisco, her long lost brother. WFAA reports that the two were taken from their mother very early on. Adkins was adopted first, while Garrett went through five foster homes and an orphanage before being adopted at 9 years old. Adkins flew out to Dallas Love Field to meet her brother and to spend time with him and his family for the weekend. The two now plan on going to meet their mother who now resides in Arizona.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live