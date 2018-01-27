Filed Under:NBC DFW, Super Blue Blood Moon
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

It’s like the rare perfect storm of moons.

Keep your eyes to the sky this coming Tuesday (1/30/18) and Wednesday (1/31/18): the Super Blue Blood Moon will be something to see.  It’s a mixture of a blood moon, supermoon and blue moon.  This moon will appear 30% brighter, and 14% larger, than when it’s further away: it’s going to be about 15,000 miles closer to earth.

If you miss the Super Blue Blood Moon, you won’t have to wait long to see (at least) a blue moon: that’s happening again on March 31st.

Posted by Hatch

Source: NBC DFW

