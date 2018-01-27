Filed Under:Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, internet troll, Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle, Twitter
Doug Peters/Empics Entertainment (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Don’t go bashing Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on Twitter or the Rock my come for you.

Twitter user @jamesjammcmahon called out the new Jumanji for having an obvious plot hole involving the video game aspect of the movie.

Though he thought the film was “quite good”, he still asked Dwayne Johnson to address the films problem, and he did so in spectacular fashion.

Talk about a smack down. The two seemed to hit it off and solve the films problem.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live