Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar

This one doesn’t even feature a Clydesdale and will still be pulling your heartstrings.

This years Budweiser Super Bowl ad is all about helping with the disaster relief, by sending cans of water all over America. The company says that they have shipped over 3 million cans of water to those affected by the hurricanes and wildfires. Ricardo Marques, Budweiser’s vice president of marketing, tells USA TODAY that they didn’t even use actors for the ad. “It’s a real story, it’s about our people. We don’t have actors in this spot. We only have the passion of it.” The main role went to Kevin Fahrenkrog, the general manager of the Cartersville brewery. The ad is set to ‘Stand By Me’ sung by Skylar Grey, with a portion of the proceeds from the single being donated to The American Red Cross.