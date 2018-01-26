James Franco and Dave Franco at the 75th Golden Globe Awards Press Room held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on January 7, 2018. (Photo by Sthanlee Mirador)

According to Hollywood Reporter, James Franco was scrubbed from the final cover photo on Vanity Fair‘s latest issue following sexual misconduct allegations. The magazine’s latest feature shows off the headline, “12 Extraordinary Stars, One Momentous Year.” The cover features twelve stars in a year where show business has been fundamentally changed. Each star that graced the cover was also interviewed, but both the cover and interview of James Franco were snubbed amid his recent allegations.

Vanity Fair has confirmed that it removed Franco shortly after the allegations surfaced. Photographed by Annie Leibovitz, the shoot took place back in November of last year and features — left to right — Oprah Winfrey, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, Michael B. Jordan, Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Michael Shannon, Harrison Ford, Gal Gadot, VF editor-in-chief Graydon Carter and Robert De Niro.

James Franco was scrubbed from Vanity Fair Hollywood Issue cover https://t.co/Crm7Crw3jQ pic.twitter.com/BOksael9rQ — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 26, 2018

People have also noticed other digital mistakes in the photo.