No Texas football teams made it to the Big Game this year…but a Texas beer has!

The Gambrinus Co. (headquartered in San Antonio), the company behind Shiner Beer, has spent $1.2 million to run a 0:30 commercial promoting the 109-year-old brewer on February 4th.

No one knows what the spot is going to be like: they’re keeping the commercial secret until it runs. All we know: it’s entitled, “This is Shiner Country”; and it’s safe to say it will showcase the beer maker’s history.

