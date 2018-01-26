By JT
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

No Texas football teams made it to the Big Game this year…but a Texas beer has!

The Gambrinus Co. (headquartered in San Antonio), the company behind Shiner Beer, has spent $1.2 million to run a 0:30 commercial promoting the 109-year-old brewer on February 4th.

No one knows what the spot is going to be like: they’re keeping the commercial secret until it runs.  All we know: it’s entitled, “This is Shiner Country”; and it’s safe to say it will showcase the beer maker’s history.

Source: The Dallas Morning News

