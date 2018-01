According to MarketWatch, more women are having babies!

Government stats show 86% of women aged 40 – 44 were moms in 2016. That’s a 6% increase since 2006.

The stats show a reverse of the 40-year trend of less women in that age group having children.

In addition, the numbers show women are also having more children.

Speaking of children, what age do you feel is good for a person to become a parent and why?