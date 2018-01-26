Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2019, April, Game Of Thrones, Maisie Williams, Release, Season 8
© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

‘GOT’ star Maisie Williams might have just announced the premiere date for the final season.

In a recent interview with Metro, Williams said that the season will air in April of 2019:

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.”

There’s no official word from HBO yet, though they did confirm a few months ago that the show would return in 2019. Looking at previous season, April makes sense, as every season except for 7 had an April release.

The problem is that these episodes are very, very long. Using last season as a bench mark, we’ll probably get season 8 some time closer to July.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live