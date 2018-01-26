© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

‘GOT’ star Maisie Williams might have just announced the premiere date for the final season.

In a recent interview with Metro, Williams said that the season will air in April of 2019:

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April [2019]. That’s a four-month turnaround for these huge episodes. There’s a lot that goes into the final edit. You would not want to rush this season at all. We owe it to our audience and our fans to really do this final season to the best of our abilities.”

There’s no official word from HBO yet, though they did confirm a few months ago that the show would return in 2019. Looking at previous season, April makes sense, as every season except for 7 had an April release.

The problem is that these episodes are very, very long. Using last season as a bench mark, we’ll probably get season 8 some time closer to July.

Via Mashable