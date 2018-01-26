Filed Under:Dallas MAvericks, Dirk, J.J. Barea, rant, Wisdom Teeth

If you ever had your wisdom teeth taken out, then your quite aware of how long the anesthesia lasts.

There are plenty of after surgery videos on the web, but this one takes the cake. UNT student Dianne Garcia, was filmed by a friend on the way back from getting her wisdom teeth pulled. After watching the video, you can tell shes a huge Dallas Mavericks fan. Through out the entire video she can be seen talking about the Mavs, how Dirk is so loyal and how wrong Wizards player John Wall is for calling J.J Barea a midget. The video was posted to Facebook and made it all the way back to the Mavs. Garcia received a video message from Barea inviting her out to a game. CBS DFW says Garcia plans to go to Monday nights game and get her jersey autographed. You can check out her rant below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live