(Photo by John Costello/Philadelphia Inquirer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Friday, January 26

The year was 1985.  On this day, agallon of gas in the U.S. was just $1.09, and we had some heavy hitters on the chart!

Nine songs and moments from January 26th, 1985!

Bryan Adams-Run To You

Frankie Goes To Hollywood-Relax

Chicago-You’re The Inspiration

Don Henley-Boys Of Summer

Prince- I Would Die 4U

Pat Benatar-We Belong

David Lee Roth-California Girls

Madonna-Like A Virgin

Foreigner-I Want To Know What Love Is