It’s an I Love The 80s Weekend on 100.3 Jack-fm. The ‘80s Live Here…and we mean it.

There’s only one place in DFW you can hear all your favorite ‘80s hits and surprises. Pop, Rock, New Wave, Glam, and Dance!

Get your Lost 80’s Live tickets right now HERE. Get your tickets for as low as $10 before they’re gone!

It’s all here on 100.3 Jack-fm. The ‘80s Live Here…and always will!