Another month, another new batch of Netflix releases. Netflix, of course, will continue to release original content, but there’s some not so original things coming next month that you’ll really be excited for.

So, keep the winter binge going with…

Movies

3000 Miles to Graceland (2/1)

42 Grams (2/1)

6 Days (2/8)

Aeon Flux (2/1)

American Pie (2/1)

American Pie 2 (2/1)

American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2/1)

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2/1)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2/1)

The Bachelors (2/21)

Blood Money (2/17)

On Body and Soul (2/2)

Cabin Fever (2/2)

Dismissed (2/19)

FullMetal Alchemist (2/19)

Ella Enchanted (2/1)

The Emoji Movie (2/8)

Evan Almighty (2/16)

Extract (2/1)

Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 (2/9)

Forgotten (2/21)

GoodFellas (2/1)

Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2/26)

How the Beatles Changed the World (2/1)

The Hurt Locker (2/1)

Irreplaceable You (2/16)

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2/24)

John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2/1)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2/1)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2/1)

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2/1)

Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2/1)

Lincoln (2/21)

Love Per Square Foot (2/14)

Lovesick (2/1)

Meet the Fockers (2/1)

Meet the Parents (2/1)

Men in Black (2/1)

Mute (2/23)

National Parks Adventure (2/1)

Ocean’s Eleven (2/1)

Ocean’s Twelve (2/1)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2/1)

Paint It Black (2/1)

People You May Know (2/26)

The Ritual (2/9)

Seeing Allred (2/9)

Scream 3 (2/1)

Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2 (2/26)

The Trader (Sovdagari) (2/9)

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2/1)

When We First Met (2/9)

Winnie (2/26)

TV

Altered Carbon: Season 1 (2/2)

Atomic Puppet: Season 1 (2/22)

Bates Motel: Season 5 (2/20)

Coach Snoop: Season 1 (2/2)

Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2 (2/15)

Derren Brown: The Push (2/27)

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 (2/16)

Everything Sucks!: Season 1 (2/16)

First Team: Juventus: Season 1 (2/16)

The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 (2/20)

Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (2/6)

Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 (2/14)

Imposters: Season 1 (2/7)

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (2/18)

Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (2/2)

Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 (2/2)

Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (2/27)

Marseille: Season 2 (2/23)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (2/9)

Queer Eye: Season 1 (2/7)

Re:Mind: Season 1 (2/15)

Seven Seconds: Season 1 (2/23)

Ugly Delicious: Season 1 (2/23)

Valor: Season 1 (2/6)

El Vato: Season 2 (2/26)

Z Nation: Season 4 (2/1)

Sadly, some things have to go as well. So, lets take a look at everything we’re losing in February…

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

A Ballerina’s Tale

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

A Little Bit of Heaven

Honeymoon

Family Guy: Season 1-8

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

Freakonomics

An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

Jane Got a Gun

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1

