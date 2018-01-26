Another month, another new batch of Netflix releases. Netflix, of course, will continue to release original content, but there’s some not so original things coming next month that you’ll really be excited for.
So, keep the winter binge going with…
Movies
3000 Miles to Graceland (2/1)
42 Grams (2/1)
6 Days (2/8)
Aeon Flux (2/1)
American Pie (2/1)
American Pie 2 (2/1)
American Pie Presents: Band Camp (2/1)
American Pie Presents: The Book of Love (2/1)
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2/1)
The Bachelors (2/21)
Blood Money (2/17)
On Body and Soul (2/2)
Cabin Fever (2/2)
Dismissed (2/19)
FullMetal Alchemist (2/19)
Ella Enchanted (2/1)
The Emoji Movie (2/8)
Evan Almighty (2/16)
Extract (2/1)
Fate/Apocrypha: Part 2 (2/9)
Forgotten (2/21)
GoodFellas (2/1)
Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards (2/26)
How the Beatles Changed the World (2/1)
The Hurt Locker (2/1)
Irreplaceable You (2/16)
Jeepers Creepers 3 (2/24)
John Mellencamp: Plain Spoken (2/1)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2/1)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2/1)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2/1)
Liberated: The New Sexual Revolution (2/1)
Lincoln (2/21)
Love Per Square Foot (2/14)
Lovesick (2/1)
Meet the Fockers (2/1)
Meet the Parents (2/1)
Men in Black (2/1)
Mute (2/23)
National Parks Adventure (2/1)
Ocean’s Eleven (2/1)
Ocean’s Twelve (2/1)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2/1)
Paint It Black (2/1)
People You May Know (2/26)
The Ritual (2/9)
Seeing Allred (2/9)
Scream 3 (2/1)
Sin Senos sí Hay Paraíso: Season 2 (2/26)
The Trader (Sovdagari) (2/9)
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2/1)
When We First Met (2/9)
Winnie (2/26)
TV
Altered Carbon: Season 1 (2/2)
Atomic Puppet: Season 1 (2/22)
Bates Motel: Season 5 (2/20)
Coach Snoop: Season 1 (2/2)
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 2 (2/15)
Derren Brown: The Push (2/27)
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 6 (2/16)
Everything Sucks!: Season 1 (2/16)
First Team: Juventus: Season 1 (2/16)
The Frankenstein Chronicles: Season 1 and Season 2 (2/20)
Fred Armisen: Standup For Drummers (2/6)
Greenhouse Academy: Season 2 (2/14)
Imposters: Season 1 (2/7)
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (2/18)
Kavin Jay: Everybody Calm Down! (2/2)
Luna Petunia: Return to Amazia: Season 1 (2/2)
Marlon Wayans: Woke-ish (2/27)
Marseille: Season 2 (2/23)
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: George Clooney (2/9)
Queer Eye: Season 1 (2/7)
Re:Mind: Season 1 (2/15)
Seven Seconds: Season 1 (2/23)
Ugly Delicious: Season 1 (2/23)
Valor: Season 1 (2/6)
El Vato: Season 2 (2/26)
Z Nation: Season 4 (2/1)
Sadly, some things have to go as well. So, lets take a look at everything we’re losing in February…
Corpse Bride
Day Watch
Desk Set
Enquiring Minds
Everyone’s Hero
Hard Candy
How to Steal a Million
King Arthur
Magic City: Season 1-2
Night Watch
Open Season: Scared Silly
Perfect Stranger
Project X
Silver Streak
Stranger by the Lake
The Benchwarmers
The Five Heartbeats
The Fury
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tin Man
Top Gear: Series 19-23
Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea
A Ballerina’s Tale
The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning
Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace
Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago
Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw
A Little Bit of Heaven
Honeymoon
Family Guy: Season 1-8
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
A Christmas Kiss II
Before I Go to Sleep
Burn Notice: Season 1-7
Christmas Belle
Our Last Tango
Save the Date
Freakonomics
An Idiot Abroad: Season 1-3
Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room
Jane Got a Gun
American Genius
Brain Games: Season 3-4
Cesar 911: Season 1
I Am Ali
Miami SWAT: Season 1
The Catch: Season 1
