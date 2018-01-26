Filed Under:Harry Potter

Are you ready to vacation like Harry Potter?

E!Online is reporting, that Barge Lady Cruises is about to offer a six-day Harry Potter cruise this summer! The cruise will take place on the Magna Carta and passengers will cruise down England’s River Thames, and stop at several locations used in the Harry Potter films.

The only draw back is the cost, at a whopping $4,190 per person! The boat fits up to 8 people and includes a dining room and salon.

If you want more information on the Harry Potter cruise, head over to the Barge Lady Cruise website right HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live