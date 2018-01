Ok Grey’s fans, get ready for a spinoff! The show will base the new series around a Seattle firehouse, “Station 19.”

Dr. Ben Warren will be giving up his career as a doctor to become a firefighter. You will probably be seeing a lot of familiar faces on the show since the firehouse is just down the street from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

You can catch the “Station 19” trailer next Thursday!

Please welcome the new Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff: Station 19 to the #TGIT family! Catch the World Premiere of the #Station19 Trailer next #TGIT in #GreysAnatomy! pic.twitter.com/H1fjHrEylV — Station 19 (@Station19) January 25, 2018

“Station 19” will air on ABC starting March 29th.