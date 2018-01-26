Only in Texas would an inmate try to sneak chicken, sausage and whiskey back into prison.

The New York Post reports that Jefferson County Sheriffs Office received a tip that inmates were escaping and crossing onto private land from the backside of the facility. Surveillance was set up and saw a truck drop off a large duffel bag, soon after an inmate ran to pick up the duffel bag. Deputies made an arrest as the inmate was running back to the prison. The escapee was identified as Joshua Hansen, 25, of Dallas. Inside the duffel bag officers found 3 bottles of brandy, a bottle of whiskey, dozens of packages of tobacco, packaged snacks, fruit, a large amount of home-cooked food, including sausages, chicken, rice and vegetables. Hansen was booked booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of escape and possession of marijuana. According to officials Hansen has also been placed on federal hold. You can check out his treasure trove of food in the pics below.