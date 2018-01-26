An 8 month old Shih Tzu was taken during a break in on Christmas Eve in Lake Highlands.

Owners Bonnie and Stuart Parker tell WFAA that they were at a Christmas party when the break in occurred. About $10,000 worth of property was stolen from the home, including the Parker’s beloved dog, Zane. The family hired a private investigator and put flyers up all through out the neighborhood, with a $5,000 reward. A month later Bonnie received a phone call from a woman who said she found a little black Shih Tzu at an apartment complex. Bonnie came by, picked the up the dog and took him to the vet to have the microchip scanned. It turned out to be Zane. the dog had lost a few pounds and was in need of a bath but was overall okay. Stuart was surprised when he came home to find Zane, “It was such a difficult time, but listen, miracles occur—it happened to us.” The Parker’s gave the reward money the woman who found Zane.