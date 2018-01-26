Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Forget about the Big Game…how about that Puppy Bowl!

Lucy, pictured below, will play in this year’s Puppy Bowl XIV (the canine alternative to the Big Game) on Animal Planet. She’s from the City of Dallas Animal Services.

The terrier mix will be in the second string of Team Fluff vying for the CHEWY.com “Lombarky” Trophy.

Lucy arrived to Dallas Animal Services very young: and spent some time in a foster home. She’ll be one of many puppies “competing” from 48 shelters around the U.S.

The Puppy Bowl kicks off at 2:00pm on February 4th.

BARKING NEWS: Little Lucy, a very good (and just-adopted!) dog from @DallasShelter, is headed to Puppy Bowl XIV! https://t.co/ZP3c1Xffqq pic.twitter.com/0MRJl7yvcE — Central Track (@Central_Track) January 8, 2018

Source: NBC DFW

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!