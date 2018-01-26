By JT
Filed Under:Blue Bell, Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream, Texas, the dallas morning news
Photo Credit: Dreamstime

“Cinnamon ice cream with pastry pieces, candy sprinkles and a cream cheese swirl…”  YUM!  That’s Blue Bell’s delicious Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream.

As you can guess, it’s available all around Louisiana.  You can also buy it in Mobile, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi.

But how about Texas?

Well…it’s a little bit harder to find.  You can indulge in Brenham, Texas (where they make Blue Bell ice cream, of course); and because they have large festivals, Galveston and Beaumont, too.  However, you can’t find it in Dallas-Fort Worth.

By the way: there’s no plastic baby inside…it’s a choking hazard!

Road trip, anyone?

Source: The Dallas Morning News

Follow Jack on FacebookTwitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live