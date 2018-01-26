Photo Credit: Dreamstime

“Cinnamon ice cream with pastry pieces, candy sprinkles and a cream cheese swirl…” YUM! That’s Blue Bell’s delicious Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream.

As you can guess, it’s available all around Louisiana. You can also buy it in Mobile, Alabama and Jackson, Mississippi.

But how about Texas?

Well…it’s a little bit harder to find. You can indulge in Brenham, Texas (where they make Blue Bell ice cream, of course); and because they have large festivals, Galveston and Beaumont, too. However, you can’t find it in Dallas-Fort Worth.

By the way: there’s no plastic baby inside…it’s a choking hazard!

Road trip, anyone?

Source: The Dallas Morning News

