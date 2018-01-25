Everything was going wrong for Shawna Donnelly.

The 50-year-old from Clarkston, Michigan was caring for her ailing mother. Unfortunately, money was tight, and they were on the very brink of homelessness. Then she spent $2 on a “Lucky for Life” lottery ticket, with prizes ranging from a $3 payout to a “lifetime” of riches.

She awoke in the middle of one night with the urge to check her ticket. She matched all five white balls drawn.

This meant for the rest of her life, Shawna would receive a yearly payment of $25,000. She told lottery officials when she realized she won, “When I saw I matched five numbers, I must have refreshed my phone 100 times to make sure I really won!”

She opted for the lump sum payment of $390,000, which means no more money troubles, and most importantly, no more homelessness. She plans on buying a car, a house, and stowing the rest of her prizes in savings. She said, “The last year has been the most difficult of my life. Winning this prize couldn’t have come at a better time.”

Via CNN