Photo via Dreamstime

It looks like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Michaelangelo wanted to know where his name came from. So he visits the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a Michaelangelo exhibit.

No, not the TMNT exhibit, the actual Italian artist, Michaelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni. The museum tweeted and took pictures of TMNT Michaelangelo, admiring the artists work.

This morning we welcomed Michelangelo, one of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (@TMNT) at The Met. Our celebrity guest came to see the work of an artist who happens to share his name. https://t.co/jUPJhto7Xr #MetMichelangelo pic.twitter.com/YS7T5xZv9a — The Met (@metmuseum) January 25, 2018

The museum website states, “This exhibition presents a stunning range and number of works by the artist: 133 of his drawings, three of his marble sculptures, his earliest painting, his wood architectural model for a chapel vault, as well as a substantial body of complementary works by other artists for comparison and context.”

Marco A. Salinas

Source E! News