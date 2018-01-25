Photo via Dreamstime
It looks like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Michaelangelo wanted to know where his name came from. So he visits the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for a Michaelangelo exhibit.
No, not the TMNT exhibit, the actual Italian artist, Michaelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni. The museum tweeted and took pictures of TMNT Michaelangelo, admiring the artists work.
The museum website states, “This exhibition presents a stunning range and number of works by the artist: 133 of his drawings, three of his marble sculptures, his earliest painting, his wood architectural model for a chapel vault, as well as a substantial body of complementary works by other artists for comparison and context.”
Marco A. Salinas
Source E! News