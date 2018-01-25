Alyse Van Scoy left her home shortly after midnight last Friday to visit her local Walgreens. Her husband at home with their two children, she likes taking any opportunity she can to enjoy some parental freedom.

She was driving her husband’s car, which unlike her own, doesn’t automatically lock when the driver walks away with keys in hand. When she walked into the Walgreens, in the 5700 block of E. Mockingbird Lane, someone entered her vehicle. She didn’t realize until after she pulled away, and the man grabbed the hood of her sweatshirt, pointed a gun at her head, and instructed her to drive to the nearest ATM.

All in all, they visited two ATMs, withdrawing a total of $950 before fraud protections and ATM withdrawal limits would not allow her to take out any more. The entire ordeal lasted 15 minutes, until he exited the vehicle at the corner of Greenville and Monticello, where she drove home, unhurt thankfully, and called 911.

Dallas police are currently reviewing surveillance footage, and are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information regarding the case. Alyse told WFAA, “Lock your cars. Look in the backseat. It can be you, but don’t let it be. I hate to feel like you have to lock your doors and look in the back, but it’s kind of a lesson learned. Thankfully I’m OK, but just be safe.”

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at: (214) 373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Via WFAA