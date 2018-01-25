(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Thursday, January 25
January is always an interesting month to look back on. At this point, most of the songs were released the year before and still on the chart! The year was 2000, and on this day, we were coming to terms with the idea that the world didn’t end on Y2K!
Nine songs and moments from January 25th, in the year 2000!
Vertical Horizon-Everything You Want
Destiny’s Child-Say My Name
Filter-Take A Picture
Santana-Smooth
Lonestar-Amazed
Blink-182-All The Small Things
Eiffel 65-Blue
Foo Fighters-Learn To Fly
Christina Aguilera-What A Girl Wants