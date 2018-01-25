(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thursday, January 25

January is always an interesting month to look back on. At this point, most of the songs were released the year before and still on the chart! The year was 2000, and on this day, we were coming to terms with the idea that the world didn’t end on Y2K!

Nine songs and moments from January 25th, in the year 2000!

Vertical Horizon-Everything You Want

Destiny’s Child-Say My Name

Filter-Take A Picture

Santana-Smooth

Lonestar-Amazed

Blink-182-All The Small Things

Eiffel 65-Blue

Foo Fighters-Learn To Fly

Christina Aguilera-What A Girl Wants