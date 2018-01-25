Filed Under:ad, Aly Raisman, Larry Nassar, olympics, Verdict
Gymnast Aly Raisman, 1 of 156 survivors who shared a powerful testimony during Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse case, took out a full page ad to thank all the survivors for their courage and testimonies. The Olympian recognized her fellow survivors and sisters by taking out the full page in Detroit Free Press. In the ad are all the names of 156 survivors and also the victim’s numbers for those who did not want to go public.

Aside from the ad, Raisman also penned a heartfelt letter to the survivors for their courage, Judge Aquilina for her commitment to seek justice, prosecutors, and friends and family. Detroit Free Press also honored the survivors by make the list the front page of Thursday’s paper under a bold headline that reads “Courageous” and a note stating, “These women bravely came forward with their heartbreaking statements, making sure no one would forget what the monstrous doctor who worked at Michigan State University and for USA Gymnastics did to them.”

