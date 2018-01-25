(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

It’s been a three-year battle, but Grumpy Cat has won a copyright lawsuit that got this furry feline $710,000.

Tabatha Bundesen, who’s the owner of Grumpy Cat in which her pet went viral in 2012, created Grumpy Cat Limited. She signed with Grenade, a beverage company which later used the feline with other products.

Grumpy Cat filed the lawsuit back in 2015 for copyright infringement and unauthorized products. This week’s verdict has ended the three year battle.

Marco A. Salinas

Source via WFAA