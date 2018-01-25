Photo Credit: Kristoffer Tripplaar/ Sipa USA

Amid the recent repeal of Net Neutrality, companies and even celebrities across the country have expressed support for Net Neutrality and why this matters so much. The latest company to jump on the issue and express its sentiment is Burger King. The ad involves real customers, according to the chain, and serves up Whoppers with three different speed levels. The price points for the burger range from $5-$26 based on how long you’d like to wait.

The result? A lot of angry customers who were in disbelief people would pay five times the price of a regular burger to get fast service. But wait? This sounds familiar. Ahh yes, that’s because this is exactly what the repeal of Net Neutrality will do. At the end of the ad, customers who were interviewed admitted they never considered how much of a big deal the repeal is. There’s also a jab at FCC Chairman and man behind the repeal, Ajit Pai.