Now when you think of Dirk Nowitzki and Rick Carlisle, the word best used to describe their playing style probably wouldn’t be “flashy.”

Don’t get us wrong, Dirk’s one-legged fade away is an absolute thing of beauty, but you would never think either would fit in a system utilized say…by the Harlem Globetrotters.

Well that’s where you are WRONG!

The Globetrotters are in Dallas for a couple of games on Saturday, so a few days ago, they stopped by after Mavericks practice to hang out with some of the players and staff, and we hope audition Dirk for a roster spot! Even Coach Carlisle got in on the action, showing off some passes utilizing his elbows and his behind!

The Globetrotters perform twice Saturday at the American Airlines Center, at 2pm and again at 7pm! Tickets are available through the Globetrotters, or directly from the AAC!

