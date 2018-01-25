© Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Traditionally the Academy Award for best actress is presented by the best actor winner from the previous year. That honor goes to Casey Affleck, who won in 2017 for “Manchester by the Sea.”

But Affleck came out saying he will not be presenting the award. Casey claims he doesn’t want the focus to be on him but rather on the nominees. If you don’t remember, before he won best actor, Affleck was in the middle of controversy with previous allegations of sexual misconduct.

Via TMZ