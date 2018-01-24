Amanda Teague first met her now husband in 2014.

They were casually dating, but she knew she wanted to carry their relationship into something more long-term. The couple married on a boat in the middle of international waters, with Teague’s five children in tow. Also, her husband is a 300-year-old ghost of a Haitian pirate.

In 2014, the ghost casually slipped into Teague’s bed, and she was instantly smitten. Teague is a former impersonator of “Captain Jack Sparrow”, from Pirates of the Caribbean, and conveniently enough, her husband bears a strikingly resemblance to the man who portrayed the character, Johnny Depp. She told The Sun, “He is black, so he is not the same color as Johnny Depp. But he is dark-skinned and has very dark jet-black hair, so he tells me.”

Coming up on tomorrow's show, we'll be meeting Amanda Teague & her soul mate who she recently married. An 18th century Haitian pirate ghost. #IrlAM pic.twitter.com/xePhDS9alw — Ireland AM (@IrelandAMTV3) January 17, 2018

The woman who married a 300 year old dead pirate ghost. Here's a picture of their wedding. WTF? pic.twitter.com/eOURm9xdIt — Dave Ryan (@daveryankdwb) January 17, 2018

The wedding, believe it or not, is completely valid as well. A skull and crossbones flag served as a proxy for “Jack,” a medium was on hand to translate his vows, and Teague slipped a ring on a candle.

And most interesting…to us at least….the bedroom life. Teague says their intimacy is “much deeper” than that with an actual human. She told The Sun, “The only difference with having a sexual relationship with a spirit is obviously that sense of touch goes a lot deeper. You can feel the weight of the spirit, their touch, the pressure. You can literally feel the physical act of what the spirit is doing to you, and the spirit can feel it, too.”

So don’t worry, single folk. There’s still hope, if you’re willing to marry a ghost!

Via NY Post