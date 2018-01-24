23-year-old Xiao Yan was born with a rare mole covering her face. The congenital melanocytic nevus only affects about 1% of babies worldwide, and up until recently, it hasn’t been much of a problem.

Last March, however, Xiao began complaining of the mole beginning to hurt. Medical officials became concerned, and were worried that without treatment, the mole could become cancerous. In order to prep Xiao for the mole to be removed, doctors implanted four balloons under her face in order to stretch the skin, with the idea being there will be enough skin to replace the mole once it’s removed.

Woman born with giant birthmark has 4 balloons implanted to stretch her skin for removal op – after docs warn it could turn cancerous https://t.co/0z4Mbe9OFW — SunHealth (@TheSunHealth) January 23, 2018

The balloons are injected with saline twice a week to slowly expand them, with hir first procedure occurring in last October. She will regularly receive injections for the next five months or so, which will also include up to six surgeries. Xia told The Sun, “I used to feel sorry for myself. But I’ve grown up under the support of my family and now I’m much more positive.”

Via The Sun