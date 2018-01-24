A train conductor was recently fired over “racy” railroad photos posted online. While many people have seen those firefighters and even police officers posing in racy photos before, this case seems to be different for Canadian Pacific Rail. According to the organization, employee Stephanie Katelnikoff, violated their code of ethics and its internet e-mail policy.
Many people are coming to the woman’s defense though, saying what about the men that pose in racy uniform photos? While others are saying the Canadian Pacific Rail was right in firing her. What do you think?