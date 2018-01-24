A train conductor was recently fired over “racy” railroad photos posted online. While many people have seen those firefighters and even police officers posing in racy photos before, this case seems to be different for Canadian Pacific Rail. According to the organization, employee Stephanie Katelnikoff, violated their code of ethics and its internet e-mail policy.

Many people are coming to the woman’s defense though, saying what about the men that pose in racy uniform photos? While others are saying the Canadian Pacific Rail was right in firing her. What do you think?

Sexy photos seemingly got this train conductor fired (again): https://t.co/oTIk8kK6po pic.twitter.com/XNZOmAc05z — VICE (@VICE) January 23, 2018

CP Rail fires conductor again, this time after sexy social media pictures and posts https://t.co/JWuxzlFYYH pic.twitter.com/ozmIGMI2kB — CBC Nova Scotia (@CBCNS) January 23, 2018

Turns out the conductor @CanadianPacific fired for taking bathing suit photos spends her free time fixing bikes and giving them away to children. https://t.co/fvN0FlljwM — Joshua Hind (@joshuahind) January 23, 2018

Katelnikoff had to go to arbitration when she was wrongfully fired over the Banff derailment (which was caused by faulty equipment) and she plans to keep fighting for her job. — Joshua Hind (@joshuahind) January 23, 2018

Not entirely sure how not so scandalous images under false name would impact CP rails image negatively (I think they've done enough harm with their own behaviour and horrible managing) however poor choice as a conductor to choose to take them on right of way. #anytimeistraintime — ni-chola (@nicolagavins) January 23, 2018