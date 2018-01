Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Sir Elton John has had a long, wild ride in the music business. Sadly, the musician is retiring from touring after almost fifty years in the biz.

Why? Well, we don’t know! Sire Elton posted a countdown clock last night telling his fans all will be revealed later today.

A wrinkle in time. Past meets present. A taste of things to come at the #EltonEvent today. Watch the special announcement live at 9.30 PT / 12.30 ET / 17.30 GMT on https://t.co/fEQsOiiRjO. pic.twitter.com/WLbNkT1EoJ — Elton John (@eltonofficial) January 24, 2018

Around 11:30AM Central Time, John will drop the big announcement and perhaps reveal his future endeavors.

Uggggg, the wait is killing us!