Kroger is about to change the way you go grocery shopping here in DFW.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Kroger has will bring its “Scan, Bag, Go” technology to DFW.

Scan, Bag, Go allows you to scan items as you place them in your cart and pay at the self check out. This can all be done with the scanner provided by the store or with the smartphone app.

April Martin Nickels, a Kroger spokeswoman in North Texas says the new system will be added to 400 stores nation wide, with 19 of them being here in DFW.

The 19 DFW area locations getting this new technology are:

Allen 1212 E Bethany Drive Allen 1210 N Greenville Avenue Bartonville 3400 FM 407 Carrollton 4038 Old Denton Road Crowly 1004 S. Crowly Road Dallas 10677 E Northwest Highway Dallas 4142 Cedar Springs Euless 1060 N Main Flower Mound 2709 Cross Timbers Fort Worth 12600 N Beach Street Frisco 7500 Preston Road Frisco 4851 Legacy Drive Keller 976 Keller Parkway Lewisville 4620 State Highway 121 Mansfield 3001 Matlock Road McKinney 2901 South Lake Forest North Richland Hills 9150 N Tarrant Parkway Richardson 536 Centennial Sasche 5190 HWY 78

Kroger will start installing the new system in March and continue through August.