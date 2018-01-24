Photo by Kristoffer Tripplaar
Kroger is about to change the way you go grocery shopping here in DFW.
The Dallas Morning News reports that Kroger has will bring its “Scan, Bag, Go” technology to DFW.
Scan, Bag, Go allows you to scan items as you place them in your cart and pay at the self check out. This can all be done with the scanner provided by the store or with the smartphone app.
April Martin Nickels, a Kroger spokeswoman in North Texas says the new system will be added to 400 stores nation wide, with 19 of them being here in DFW.
The 19 DFW area locations getting this new technology are:
|Allen
|1212 E Bethany Drive
|Allen
|1210 N Greenville Avenue
|Bartonville
|3400 FM 407
|Carrollton
|4038 Old Denton Road
|Crowly
|1004 S. Crowly Road
|Dallas
|10677 E Northwest Highway
|Dallas
|4142 Cedar Springs
|Euless
|1060 N Main
|Flower Mound
|2709 Cross Timbers
|Fort Worth
|12600 N Beach Street
|Frisco
|7500 Preston Road
|Frisco
|4851 Legacy Drive
|Keller
|976 Keller Parkway
|Lewisville
|4620 State Highway 121
|Mansfield
|3001 Matlock Road
|McKinney
|2901 South Lake Forest
|North Richland Hills
|9150 N Tarrant Parkway
|Richardson
|536 Centennial
|Sasche
|5190 HWY 78
Kroger will start installing the new system in March and continue through August.