A restaurant in Mansfield is making sure you recognize these faces… the faces of those with the indecency of eating, dining and taking off without leaving a dime!

The restaurant ‘Our Place’ has had problems recently with people skipping out on the bill. The owner decided to use their cameras to out them on Facebook and ask them to return and pay up!

The post captures two men, one of whom went to the car while the other pretended to use the restroom.

Yep, they were asked to return. Unfortunately, whether they did or not is unknown.

Via CBS DFW

A Mansfield restaurant is using social media to shame dine-and-dashers into coming back and paying their tabs https://t.co/owqM4I9MDD @KristinWeisKRLD pic.twitter.com/yF3AKIasK8 — 1080 KRLD (@KRLD) January 24, 2018

https://www.facebook.com/Our-Place-Restaurant-Mansfield-TX-222395274934