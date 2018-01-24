Filed Under:dine and dash customers, mansfield restaurant, outing, Shame

A restaurant in Mansfield is making sure you recognize these faces… the faces of those with the indecency of eating, dining and taking off without leaving a dime!

The restaurant ‘Our Place’ has had problems recently with people skipping out on the bill. The owner decided to use their cameras to out them on Facebook and ask them to return and pay up!

The post captures two men, one of whom went to the car while the other pretended to use the restroom.

Yep, they were asked to return. Unfortunately, whether they did or not is unknown.

Via CBS DFW

 

 

https://www.facebook.com/Our-Place-Restaurant-Mansfield-TX-222395274934

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live